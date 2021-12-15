Windy and warm Thursday

A wind advisory is in place for most counties north of I-70. This runs from Wednesday night at 7 PM to Thursday morning at 7 AM. Wind gusts are expected to be between 30-50 mph as a line of storms passes through.

There was a bit of measurable rain in Indianapolis today, totaling just under one tenth of an inch.

Highs made it into the low to mid 60s today! 63 degrees was the high in Indianapolis, when we should only be at 40 this time of year, in the middle of December.

It will be warm, wet, and windy for the kids at the bus stop tomorrow morning, as temperatures start of very mild!