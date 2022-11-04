INDIANAPOLIS – Windy conditions with showers and thunderstorms settle in across the state Saturday.

Severe weather risk

There is a chance that strong storms may pose a severe threat Saturday. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for eastern Indiana. Rain and storms may start as early as 7 a.m. the severe threat would be more towards the afternoon to early evening hours with strong winds a primary threat.

Wind advisory Saturday

A wind advisory is in effect across the Hoosier state Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Gusts over 30 mph have already been picked up, and may gust even higher before the wind advisory takes place. Secure loose items outside.

Peak wind gusts Friday

Winds have gusted over 35 mph through Friday. We’re expecting more breezy conditions to remain well into our Saturday.

Showers and storms Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms enter the state early Saturday morning. Widespread rain starts as early as 6 a.m. Some of these storms could pose a severe threat, especially for west central Indiana into Saturday afternoon. Expect in-and-out showers throughout the day, with gusty winds.

Saturday planner