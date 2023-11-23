After a sunny, cool Thanksgiving Day, a cold front moved across the state Thursday evening and temperatures will be cooler for Friday. We’ll start the morning with temperatures near freezing and only rebound into the low 40s during the afternoon. It will also be rather breezy on northeast winds gusting near 20 mph. This will leave wind chill values in the 30s during the warmest part of the day.

Friday is the beginning of our long stretch of days with temperatures below average. We’ll have a dry Friday and Saturday, but we’re closely watching a system on Sunday that could bring a light rain/snow mix to the area. We keep the cool weather going through next week. We’ll have highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday and highs in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. This has been a very dry fall so far, and the dry trend will continue next week.

Friday will be a windy, cool day.

This had been a mild month but a cool down is on the way.

This has been a dry month but a rain/snow mix is possible this weekend.