Windy and cool in Indiana with slight chance for rain this week

We’ve had five days this month with measurable precipitation for a total of 2.24″ — .85″ above average. Saturday, April 10 was the wettest day of the year so far with 1.55″ of rain.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday. The system won’t have much moisture to work with, so we’ll have just a small chance for isolated showers. Expect gusty winds as the front passes, and we’ll stay windy on Thursday.

This will be a chilly week. We will be cold enough for scattered, light frost from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning. The best news of all is that this will be mainly a dry week. Expect sunny skies each day through Friday. Our next chance for rain will not come until this weekend.

We’ve had more than two inches of rain this month.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Wednesday.

This will be a cool week.

Scattered light frost is possible this week.