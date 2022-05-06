A stubborn area of low pressure has kept us cloudy, cool and wet for the past two days. Finally, that system is starting to pull away from the state and that will allow a dramatic improvement in our weather this weekend. We’ll start with clouds and light rain Saturday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour with skies clearing late in the day. Much better weather moves in Sunday. We’ll have sunny skies and high in the 70s for Mother’s day.

A new weather pattern settles in for next week as a ridge of high pressure takes control. This will give us both, the longest streak of dry days and the longest streak of 80° days we’ve had so far this year.

May is off to a wet start.

Wet weekends have been common this year.







Light rain will continue overnight.

Expect a few showers Saturday morning.

Skies will be clear Saturday evening.

We’ll have sunny, milder weather for Mother’s Day.

A taste of summer moves in next week.