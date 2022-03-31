A strong cold front moved across central Indiana early Thursday morning. Temperatures tumbled during the day along with light rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight and light rain will change to snow showers. No accumulation is expected. After a few flurries from the clouds Friday morning, skies will clear in the afternoon. The cold air that moved in behind the front will stay with us and the work week will end with highs in the 40s. So April will open with temperatures feeling like early March.

The average high for this time of year is 58 degrees and temperatures will moderate over the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s with rain on Saturday and dry weather for Sunday. Warmer air will move in next week with highs in the 60s by Monday.

Recapping March:

March was a mild month with temperatures 3.3° above average. On March 3th, Indianapolis reached a high of 78°, four degree from the record. March was also a wet month. We had measurable rainfall on eleven days and finished the month with precipitation, one inch above average. We only had a trace of snow for the month, 2.3″ below average.

