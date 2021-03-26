Winds lighten up; cooler end to the workweek

Strong winds howled across central Indiana with measured wind gusts up to 56 MPH. There were reports of downed tree limbs and power outages early this morning.

Wind speeds turned much lighter as the potent storm system moved away from central Indiana. The rain chances are dwindling today, but cloud cover will linger. There will likely be breaks in the clouds this afternoon as highs reach into the mid-50s.

High pressure is going build into the area tonight and early in the day Saturday. It will bring central Indiana a break from rain before another system arrives tomorrow night. Before a cold front arrives, temperatures will jump into the upper 60s, making it the pick of the weekend!

Ahead of the boundary, a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop. Futureview has the activity crossing over our western border after 8 PM and approaching downtown around 10 PM. Any storm that fires up may become storm with an isolated severe risk. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our southwest counties are highlighted under a slight risk.

We will start off Sunday with a few widely scattered showers. Temperatures are going to be much cooler and will only reach into the lower 50s, which is below normal for this time of year. Highs this week will recover and will peak near 70° on Tuesday.