Windier with more clouds today; timing heavy rainfall Thursday

The very mild temperatures are sticking around a little while longer. However, we’re going to change it up a bit on this Wednesday. While temperatures remain well-above average, we can expect to see less sunshine and windier conditions today. Out-the-door this morning, temperatures are already running well-above our average high temperature for today’s date. The average high temperature in Indianapolis on March 10th is 49°. We are already starting the day in the low to mid 50s. These temperatures are running around 10° to 15° warmer than they were Tuesday morning. As you’re heading out this morning, you can opt for a lighter jacket rather than the heavier coat.

Strong south-southwesterly winds will be blowing today and winds gusting between 30-40 mph will be possible at times. These winds will remain gusty through the evening and into the first half of the day on Thursday.

These winds will help bump temperatures back up to near the 70° mark this afternoon. A temperature that is more typical for early May.

There is a slim chance for a spotty, light shower around this evening. However, most stay completely dry throughout the day. Better chances for rain will arrive early Thursday. Plan on widely scattered showers to be in the area by the Thursday morning commute. Rain will become more widespread and heavy at times through the morning on Thursday and into the afternoon. A cold front nearing the state by Thursday evening could trigger a few thunderstorms before showers ease Thursday night.

Heavy rainfall totals are expected with some areas seeing more than an inch of rainfall possible. This much rain in such a short period of time could lead to some localized flooding in the area. Be careful as you’re driving tomorrow. Remember, don’t drive through flooded roadways!

A few showers will linger into early Friday, mainly in our southern counties, before drier weather settles in to start the weekend. Temperatures are trending down over the next several days and we’ll be back to near average temperatures by Saturday and Sunday afternoon.