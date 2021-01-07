Wind chills to drop to the teens

Comfortably cool start to this morning so just a jacket and you’ll be fine. Not a lot of wind but just enough and out of the NE so the wind chill will be in the 20s most of the day. A little more sun than yesterday but overall still cloudy.

Active weather has brought a wintry mix to Arkansas, severe storms in Texas, and 40mph storm gusts in Louisiana. That low pressure system is lifting northeast. We could see a few flurries out of the far northern bands of this system but the bulk of active weather will stay south of us.

30s dominate the forecast. Wind chills will drop to the teens Saturday and Monday mornings. Actual air temp in the teens Wednesday morning.