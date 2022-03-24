March is known for huge temperature swings and this week is proof of that. Monday’s high was in the 70s and now we’re tracking a chance for snow. So don’t think about planting you gardens for a few more weeks.

Colder air moved into central Indiana Thursday behind the the cold front that caused thunderstorms as it approached Wednesday. With cloudy skies, light rain and breezy winds temperatures were about 15° cooler than they were 24 hours ago. Widely scattered showers will continue overnight with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Friday will be another damp, dreary day as clouds, light rain and strong winds will linger. Highs will stay in the 40s. Friday night temperatures will fall to near and slightly below freezing and our widely scattered showers will change to snow showers. Scattered light snow is likely through Saturday morning before changing to light rain as temperatures rise. Our weather will improve for the second half of the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies on Sunday but stay cool with highs in the 40s.

It is still too early to plant gardens.

