INDIANAPOLIS – A major storm system is bringing everything from heavy snow to severe weather across parts of the US. In the Hoosier State, heavy rain will be impactful on your Wednesday.

Washout conditions on Wednesday

Heavy rain is approaching the Hoosier State as a strong storm system approaches from the west. Rain will come in two waves with the first beginning around midnight and continuing into the early/mid morning. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as steady rain drenches the state. As the rain moves in, temperatures will begin to slowly rise on the back of a strong southeasterly breeze. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph.

Wednesday morning will begin in the low 40s with rain beginning to slow. Much of the day will be overcast and breezy with a isolated light showers. High temps will climb into the low 50s before our second wave of rain arrives in the late afternoon. This second wave of rain will be much like the first with steady moderate to heavy precip falling into the overnight hours. We’ll eventually begin to see clearing & drying ahead of Thursday morning.

After the rain…

We’ll be done with the rainfall on Thursday and we may even see some clearing during the day! High temps will remain in the upper 40s as the cold front will be lagging the precipitation by a little bit. Once the front arrives late in the day though, temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll see a polar air mass take hold of the region and our next chance for precip will come in the form of light snow on Friday.