It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night!

However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will also change.

We will continue to lose roughly two minutes of sunlight until the first day of Winter, on Monday, December 21. The first day of Winter will be the shortest day of the year, with only 9 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight.

This is also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time, also referred to as DST, is moving the clocks forward in the summer and in the fall to achieve more natural daylight. In the summer, we get more daylight during the evening hours. During the winter, we have more daylight during the morning hours.

What states are trying to end daylight saving time?

There are several states, not including Indiana, that have enacted legislation to stay on daylight saving time pending approval from Congress or other neighboring states. Some of those states include Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio. Only two states do not change their clocks, Hawaii and most of the state of Arizona.