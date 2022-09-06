INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase.

What is considered a measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Average first measurable snowfall across the state

Indianapolis: November 19

Fort Wayne: November 14

South Bend: November 8

Evansville: December 8

Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989. The first day of measurable snowfall during the 2021 season was November 14, not far from the average first measurable snowfall.

Fort Wayne’s earliest first measurable snowfall was on September 25, 1942. South Bend’s earliest first measurable snowfall was on September 25 in both 1942 and 1994. Evansville’s earliest measurable snowfall was October 19, 1989.

Yearly snowfall across the state

On average, Indianapolis picks up 21.2″ of snowfall during the winter months — December, January and February. Evansville on average picks up 9.3″ during the winter months. Fort Wayne will typically pick up 26.2″ of snowfall during the winter season.

Earliest snowfall over the 10 years

Here’s a list of the first measurable snowfalls in Indy in the last 10 years:

November 14, 2021

December 16, 2020

November 11, 2019

November 14, 2018

December 9, 2017

December 13, 2016

November 21, 2015

October 31, 2014

November 11, 2013

November 12, 2012

Indy wrapped up last winter season with 9.5″ of snowfall, with the majority of that falling in February.