From a chilly morning to a milder afternoon, it’s going to be a pleasant close to the work week. You do need the winter coat out the door this morning though. Temperatures have fallen to the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, by the afternoon, we get back to above average temperatures. We will rise to the low and mid 50s today under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase this evening as winds shift out of the south. It will be a cloudier evening but temperatures won’t drop as quickly or as far. We’ll be down in the lower 40s by early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking fantastic. Clouds will break for more sunshine into Saturday afternoon and temperatures will surge to near record highs on gust southerly winds. The record high for the day is 75 degrees, last set in 1983. We are looking at temperatures very close to there tomorrow.

Rain moves in late Saturday night and early Sunday. Most of the storm activity will be pre-dawn and there should be plenty of rain-free opportunity Sunday afternoon.

Heavier, steadier rain builds back in Sunday night and Monday is looking to be a real soaker. 1″ to 2″ of rain is likely by Monday night. We turn colder too. Temperatures falling through the day will change some of the rain to a wintry mix and snow showers by Monday night.