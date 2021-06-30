Wetter for your Wednesday

It’s a stormy start to our Wednesday for many across central Indiana. Thunderstorms producing torrential downpours have been scattered across central Indiana this morning. These slow moving storms have been producing a lot of rain over the same area very quickly. While some have not had any rainfall, radar estimates that other locations have picked up more than 2″.

Wednesday will not be a washout but it will be wetter than the past few days. After a lull in the rain activity by early afternoon, additional showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Much like the past few days, a couple isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds are possible.

Big changes come Thursday. The nearby front will finally pull through the state early in the day. That will keep rain chances around during the morning and early afternoon, however, by the evening we’ll be drying out. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will be streaming into central Indiana. This will set us up for a fantastic Friday. Temperatures will only peak in the mid to upper 70s, humidity will be low and we’ll be rain-free as we head into the holiday weekend.