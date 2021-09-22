Wet, windy and cool to open fall

Widespread showers developed late Tuesday evening and steady rain has been falling into the morning hours today. Many locations have already picked up more than 2″ of rainfall.

We’ll add to those totals throughout the day as showers continue on. They’ll become more scattered in nature through the morning and afternoon but rain chances will linger all the way into Thursday morning. Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, some locations could still pickup more than 1″ of additional rainfall.

We kick off the fall season today at 3:21 p.m. We’re certainly feeling more fall-like on this Wednesday. However, rather than late September temperatures, what we’re seeing today is more typical of early November. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s this morning and they don’t really budge by the afternoon.

In addition to the rain and cool temperatures, winds will also pickup today. They will be gusting near 30 mph at times. This could cause extra difficulty for those traveling on the roads today, which will already be wet.

Are you excited about fall? Fall foliage may be on your mind this time of year. In Indiana, we typically the fall colors peak in the northern half of the state in mid-October. The southern half of the state usually sees fall colors peak in late October.

We get back to sunshine and 70s by Friday! The weekend is looking great although there will be a few showers at times on Saturday.