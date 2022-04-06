It’s been a very wet start to our Wednesday. Showers have spread across the state and will continue into the early afternoon. However, the day won’t be a washout. After a cold front passes, our skies will begin to clear. We should be able to salvage quite a bit of dry time for the afternoon. You can plan for a dry and breezy afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s.

We remain dry for the rest of the evening and overnight hours. We start Thursday morning off even cooler than we were this morning. A jacket will be needed out the door as temperatures fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Thursday. While it will be a cooler day overall, we will have quite a bit of dry time too. Spotty to widely scattered showers will return in the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to trend cooler as we close out the week and head into the weekend. That will lend to chances for rain changing to snow and back for Friday and Saturday. However, we don’t keep this cold snap around long. Temperatures quickly rebound with a new ridge building across the region by early next week!