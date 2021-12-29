Wet & warm December continues with rain and warmth

INDIANAPOLIS – After a soggy and cold Tuesday, we started off dry and cloudy on this Wednesday. Temperatures stayed in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are coming back overnight with more rain chances on the way along with above-average temperatures.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with showers around. We are not looking at heavy rain or widespread rain but showers are possible into the morning hours.

Thursday we will start off with scattered showers. Those will move out leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our average highs typically sit around 37°! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers will arrive late in the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of us will see rain at the stroke of midnight! Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

December will wrap up wet and warm. We are currently on track to have the 5th warmest December on record!

Saturday, for New Year’s Day, scattered showers are likely and I think everyone has a good chance of seeing rain during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s. Overnight lows tumble into the lower 30s.

Monday we start to dry out but it will be cold. Our morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! Temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine! We stay dry into Tuesday as well.