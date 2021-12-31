Wet start to 2022 as temperatures cool down

As we wrap up 2021, take a look at some of the warmest and coldest New Year’s Eves on record in Indianapolis.

The holiday weekend will see rapid changes in temperatures. It will be hard to make it out of the 20s on Sunday.

Rain is on the way for January 1st. Rain showers will become widespread by Saturday morning. Then a rain to snow mix will be present on the north end of this system, as cooler air will allow colder rain and snow flurries.

The cold air will have some staying power. Temperatures that more closely resemble the winter season will be present next week.