Wet morning with more storms expected later in central Indiana

Heavy rain piled up across central Indiana overnight. Lots of lightning lit up the sky throughout the early morning and now as the sun rises, we’re watching rain weaken. Overnight’s storms did bring a couple reports of downed trees and power lines in our area. Just over the stateline in Illinois, reports of near 60 mph wind gusts.

The first six hours of Thursday brought more than an inch of rain to Indianapolis while Bloomington stayed dry. Another round of storms will give our southern counties a chance at some accumulating rain. Those storms will begin to pop around 2 p.m. Thursday and continue to be scattered through 8 p.m. Most of the rain will be done at that point with only an isolated storm chance over the following 24 hours.

The weekend looks great! High temperatures will be just couple of degrees above average Saturday-Monday and that’ll be accompanied by lots of gorgeous sunshine. Sunday and Monday mornings will be cooler than it has been but will be perfect for going on a run or mowing the lawn.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf right now. That is set to impact our forecast Tuesday/Wednesday. The heaviest rain from that will likely stay west of us, but we’ll still get some rain and wind from it. Check back often for updates.