Two storm systems moving across central Indiana will keep the weather very active for the next four days. The first clipper system will bring us a warmer temperatures and rain as we end the work week. Light rain will develop after 3am Friday and rain is likely in Indianapolis for the morning rush hour. A rain/snow will will be possible, mainly fall north of a Lafayette to Marion line. South of that, you ‘ll need your umbrellas the rain is forecast to last through the day and up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely.

The warm front associated with this system will help temperatures warm in the 40s and this will melt most of the snow that remains on the ground across the state. However, a cold front will follow on Friday evening and temperature will fall sharply, changing what’s left of our rain into widely scattered light snow.

The weekend will be much colder. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 20s. After a few lingering flurries on Saturday, our attention turns to a second clipper system that moves across the state on Sunday. This will bring light snow back to the area by the afternoon and evening with light accumulations possible.

Hang in there though this chilly weekend as we do have a warm up on the way. After a cold start to next week with Valentine’s Day highs near freezing, we will see highs climbing to the mid and upper 50s by the middle of the week.

Temperature will fall in the 20s overnight.

Rain likely for the morning rush hour.

A rain/snow mix will stay north.

Winds will be gusty in Friday.

Rain will continue through Friday afternoon.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is likely Friday

Temperature will be warmer Friday.

Temperatures will be colder this weekend.