Wet and windy Wednesday

The temperatures are a treat this Wednesday morning! Strong southerly winds are driving temperatures up into the 60s this morning. We are currently in the warm sector of the storm system, which will keep temperatures in the 60s for the next several hours. Don’t get used to the mild weather though! Much cooler changes are on the way as we close the workweek.

An approaching cold front is going to bring our next round of showers by the evening rush hour. The rainfall coverage will increase after 5 p.m. and into the overnight. Wet and windy weather is expected through the overnight too. Once the front passes, temperatures will decline and fall into the upper 30s by early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will push east of central Indiana early in the morning.

Cloud cover is going to break apart and skies will brighten by Thursday afternoon. Even with the sunshine, highs are going to be much cooler! Temperatures will only peak into the mid-40s Thursday afternoon. The northwesterly breeze will keep wind chill values in the 30s for much of the day.

More seasonal weather is going to return this weekend as highs rise back into the lower 50s. There is going to be another opportunity for showers on Sunday and evening passing flurries on Monday!