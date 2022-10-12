Good morning! We are starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are mild this morning! It is much warmer compared to the past couple of mornings. Lows fell into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the state.

Winds have been out of the south from 5-10 mph through daybreak. However, speeds are going to ramp up for the afternoon and we could potentially have gusts up to 30 mph as a storm system tracks over the Midwest today.

The system will also keep shower chances around throughout the day. A few thunderstorms may also fire up this afternoon and evening ahead of the cold front. Even with the rain chance, there is still going to be many dry hours as the temperatures rise back into the mid-70s. Indianapolis will climb to 74-degrees, which is a similar feel to what Tuesday’s weather.

Scattered showers remain in the mix this evening with temperatures dropping back into the lower 60s. A wind shift will occur overnight, which will allow lows to fall into the mid to upper 40s by tomorrow morning.

The weather is going to turn considerably cooler on Thursday once the system slides east of central Indiana. Indy has a high of 60° tomorrow with many locations staying below that point. We will have a mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day. There is only an isolated shower chance early in the morning as the system departs.

We will wrap-up the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Prepare for another opportunity for frost Friday morning with lows dipping back into the 30s! There will be many dry hours to enjoy this weekend with only a limited shower chance on Saturday.