It will be a wet, windy and warmer day to close the work week. Showers are already moving into our northwestern counties. However, it’s going to take a while for the rain to spread into the state. That means the morning commute for most will remain dry.

Rain will reach peak coverage near the lunch hour before the bulk of the rain shifts south and east this afternoon. Throughout the day, a few pockets of a wintry mix or wet snow will be possible in our northern counties, with the colder air aloft. However, warmer surface temperatures will be melting any frozen precipitation that falls.

Highs today rise to the low and mid 40s. The warmup is on southwest winds that will be gusting near 30 mph at times.

A couple of cold fronts will be passing this afternoon and evening. This will bring much colder air to the state by late this evening and will transition some of the leftover moisture to isolated, light snow showers.

Temperatures for the weekend will have taken quite the dive. Highs both on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 20s. A few flurries will be around on Saturday but a clipper system on Sunday will bring pockets of additional light snow showers.

If you’ll be watching the Rams take on the Bengals this weekend, these teams will be playing in very steamy conditions. Heat Advisories are in place, now through Sunday, along the west coast and the includes Los Angeles. Temperatures Sunday afternoon at SoFi stadium will be in the mid 80s. This year could end up being the warmest super bowl on record. The record is currently held by Super Bowl VII when the Dolphins took on the Redskins back in 1973. That game was also held in Los Angeles.

The weather rollercoaster ride continues on for central Indiana. After a very cold weekend, a big warmup gets underway. Highs will be near 60° on Wednesday. We’re even tracking more spring-like weather with the milder air and thunderstorm chances on Thursday. Stay tuned!