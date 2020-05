Sunday night’s storms will be slowly moving east on Monday. Futurecast shows the rain NOT out of Indiana Monday morning.

Finally, the strong area of rain moves out, but we are still left with some scattered showers into Tuesday and Wednesday.

By midnight Monday, there will be some heavy rainfall amounts over Indiana

After this slow moving weather system finally moves out late Tuesday or Wednesday, we start a significant warming trend. We get to summer-like weather around 80 later in the week.