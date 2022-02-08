Low temperatures on Tuesday morning were in the single digits, with Kokomo dropping to one below zero. With a mix of clouds and sun, Tuesday afternoon was milder with temperatures peaking in the 40s. Clouds will increase overnight and temperatures will not be as cold and Wednesday morning will start temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Plan on more clouds around tomorrow but temperatures will remain near average again. In the afternoon and evening, winds will gust to 20 miles per hour and a few flurries and sprinkles will be in the area.

Our next best chance for precipitation in the area comes on Friday. A mix of rain and snow will be possible Friday with a clipper system moving through. Much colder air settles in behind this system. Weekend temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s.

