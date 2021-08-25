Welcome rain Wednesday; the heat returns to central Indiana Thursday

August has been a mild month with temperatures two degrees above average. So far this has been the warmest week of the year with four consecutive days with highs in the 90s. The hot streak was interrupted by heavy rain and cloud cover on Wednesday but will resume Thursday and continue through the weekend. The humidity will be high enough to keep the afternoon heat index near 105 degrees so a Heat Advisory will likely be issued over the next four days.

August has also been a very dry month with only .36″ of rain through the 24th. Indianapolis received 1.32″ of rain Wednesday for the wettest day in almost two months. In spite of our dry summer, most crops are in good to excellent condition. We are entering the first category of drought over the northern half of the state so the rain was much-needed. Let’s keep our fingers crossed as we’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon storms through early next week.

Indianapolis has a wet Wednesday.

2-3″ of rain soaked isolated parts of Indiana Wednesday.

August has been a dry month so far.

Most crops are in good shape.

Abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state.

Highs will stay near 90 this week

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.