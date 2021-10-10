Weekend warm-up spills over into next week

Unseasonably warm weather headed our way! High temperatures will be running nearly 20 degrees above normal Sunday. The entire week ahead will be well above normal.

Today was no exception with the extra heat, has highs went back into the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, with mild temperatures in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Some patchy morning fog then abundant sunshine with summer-time clouds building by afternoon. Becoming windy and unseasonably warm with a near record high temperature in the afternoon. HIGH 86 (RECORD 88° 2010).

MONDAY: Continued very warm with partly cloudy skies and warm southwest breezes. Clouds will increase late day with showers and storms late in the day. Near record high temperature. HIGH 85 (RECORD 86° 2010).

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy cooler and less humid. HIGH 77.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures remain above normal. HIGH 78.

THURSDAY: Warm and becoming more humid with winds increasing again by afternoon. Scattered showers. Continued unseasonably warm. HIGH 76.

FRIDAY: Numerous showers and storms developing ahead of a wind shifting cold front. Temperatures start mild again but fall as rain arrives early and colder air filters in through the afternoon. HIGH 72.