Rain showers arrive across central Indiana for the weekend. We’ll see more showers once again in the middle of next week. There were a few isolated thunderstorms earlier today, mostly near Lafayette.

Seasonal temperatures stick around as we close out our weekend. Highs will remain in the low 70s for Sunday.

Highs today were right where they should be in the low to mid 70s.

We have a tiny bit of a warm up at the end of next week, where temperatures go slightly above normal in the upper-mid 70s.