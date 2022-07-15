INDIANAPOLIS – We’re nearly five inches behind on precipitation for where we should be this summer in Indianapolis. This weekend brings rain chances to help chip away at that deficit!

Weekend rain chances

Rain kicks off in the overnight hours late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Storms are possible north of I-70 by 3 a.m. After 7 a.m. a cluster of showers and a few thunderstorms push towards northeastern Indiana. By the afternoon time, light isolated rain will be left over, before we eventually dry out by Saturday evening.

Moderate drought for nearly half of Indiana

This rain should help, but won’t be enough to bust us out of drought conditions.

79% of Hoosier territory is abnormally dry. That’s at least a 15% decrease from last week’s drought report. However, even more of the state is now under a moderate drought at 44%, which is a 5% increase from last week.

The heat and humidity picks back up next week

The long range pattern shows a dome of hot air setting up to areas southwest of Indiana, but the warm air mass will extend 90-degree highs back into the Hoosier state.

The rainfall deficit in Indianapolis

To this date, we have only recorded 2.26″ of rainfall in Indianapolis. The 7.13″ total minus our observed rainfall so far gives us a -4.87″ rainfall deficit.

Monthly rainfall deficit across the state

In locations where a moderate drought is in place, monthly departure from normal precipitation amounts are in excess of an inch of rain. Lafayette is included in this, where the city is -1.51″ below normal for rain. Indianapolis currently stands at a -0.95″ deficit. Bloomington, while not technically in a moderate drought, is still over an inch behind in rainfall this month.