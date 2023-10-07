Indianapolis reached 61° for a high temperature Saturday. This was the perfect fall day but it felt a bit cooler thanks to a breezy northwest wind out there. Saturday’s 61° high temperature was also the coldest for Indianapolis in 157 days. On May 3, the high was 60°. Partly cloudy skies and light winds will allow for patchy frost to form in outlying and sheltered areas overnight. Be aware of that, especially away from Indianapolis. The same can be said for Monday night when lows will be pretty similar.

We’ll have a carbon copy of Saturday’s weather on Sunday, just with more cloud cover and a slight rain chance in the mix. Clouds will be on the rise overnight and skies Sunday will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs will be similar to Saturday in the upper 50s to near 60°. Those numbers are more typical for the end of October or the beginning of November. Some light rain is possible late Sunday and overnight to Monday morning. The best chances for rain will be north of the Circle City and is expected to be light and very scattered.

The rain will exit by Monday morning and Central Indiana will be treated to a very sunny start to the workweek. Monday and Tuesday both call for high temperatures in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Then, a change in the jet stream will allow slightly warmer air back into the region for mid-to-late next week.

As we warm up into the 70s for Wednesday-Friday, that will come with needed rain chances for us. In fact, I think this next event could possibly bring some wind-driven heavy rain with it. Rain chances go up later Wednesday and continue on a scattered basis through Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible by Friday. This highly dynamic system is the next big thing our weather team will be monitoring. Until then, enjoy the dry but cooler Sunday and sun-filled start to the workweek!