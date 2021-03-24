Wednesday Weather Weather Posted: Mar 24, 2021 / 01:06 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 24, 2021 / 01:06 PM EDT Here is a sample of the rainfall amounts from the scattered showers that moved through Indiana last night and this morning. By 8 AM the rain had moved out and we were starting to see the clouds break up by Noon. A great May-like afternoon is coming up. A bit windy, but the temperature will be about 15 degrees above average Wednesday afternoon. We are in a pattern of fast moving weather systems. By Thursday afternoon the next weather system is moving into southern Indiana. By the time the weather system moves out most of Indiana will see more rain and wind. The Storm Prediction Center indicates there is at least a slight possibility for severe storms in southern Indiana. Heavy downpours and damaging winds are possible. Besides the gusty winds with the thunderstorms Thursday, the low pressure area moving close by our northwest will keep the wind howling until later Friday. Thursday will not be the greatest day to be outside. Keep checking in with The Weather Authority for updates on storms. Not quite as warm as Wednesday and after a stormy Thursday, the weather pattern settles down and cools off a bit for the weekend. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction