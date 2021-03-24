Wednesday Weather

Light rain spread across the state Tuesday afternoon and scattered showers are likely through. Wednesday morning. After a wet start to the day we'll see a dry afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Gusty winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour will be with us through Wednesday evening.

So far March has been a wet month with over two and a half inches of rain. This will be a very active week of weather and our wet trend will continue. Two strong storm systems will move across the state and will bring rain and thunderstorms. We may see a few strong storms with gusty winds late Thursday. Heavy downpours are likely and 1-2" of rain will soak the state this week.