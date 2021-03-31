Wednesday Night Weather

We have big changes in the forecast today. After a few showers passed through this morning, skies have brightened up. However, the sunshine won't do much to help our temperatures. Breezy northwesterly winds are streaming in cooler air. Temperatures this afternoon will only rise back into the mid and upper 40s. That will be around 25° to 30° cooler than they were Tuesday afternoon. You'll want to keep that heavier coat with you today. Winds will make those chilly temperatures feel even cooler. Wind chill temperatures will be running ~5° to 8° cooler than the actual temperatures.

In addition to the chill in the air, winds will remain gusty at 25 mph to 30 mph this afternoon.The evening will remain dry but we are looking at some very cold temperatures. Freeze warnings have been issued across southern Indiana and include Jackson, Jennings and Lawrence counties in central Indiana. This warning goes until 11 AM Thursday. Even those that aren't in the warning area should still protect sensitive plants you may have outside. Cover them or bring them inside tonight. Temperatures falling to the mid and upper 20s overnight can cause significant damage to them. You'll also need to bundle up Thursday morning. Wind chill temperatures will likely be in the upper teens and lower 20s out the door.