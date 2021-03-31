Wednesday Night Weather Weather Posted: Mar 31, 2021 / 07:03 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 31, 2021 / 07:03 PM EDT Not too much, but most all areas of Indiana received some light rain Tuesday night in Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon we were enjoying another day of sunshine. but without the warm temperatures of the past couple days. Except for some lake effect snow in the Great Lakes and the rain that was here list night headed to the East coast, the weather pattern across the county was fairly quiet Wednesday. The southern part of Indiana has not seen any real cold weather yet this Spring. They will see temperatures in the 20s tonight so a Freeze Warning is in effect. All of Indiana will feel 2 more cold nights. We may see temperatures even colder for Friday morning compared to the forecast for Thursday morning. Bundle up!! There could even be a few snow flurries drifting down from Lake Michigan Thursday morning. No accumulation or travel problems are expected. Even with some sunshine, the wind will keep us chilly all day Thursday. Cold days Thursday and Friday will give way to a warming trend that takes us into the weekend. Back to well above average temperatures for several days. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction