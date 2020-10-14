Wednesday Morning Weather Weather Posted: Oct 14, 2020 / 08:49 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 14, 2020 / 08:49 AM EDT After another cool start to the day, temperatures will be almost 10 degrees above average again Wednesday afternoon. Along with the rising temperatures today we will see rising wind gusts speeds. South winds just starting to gust in western Indiana late this morning. Through the late afternoon and evening, the winds will be gusting to more than 30 mph. This could be enough to bring down tree limbs and cause some power outages. And the wind does not die down until after midnight. Thursday morning FutureView starts to indicate some showers in western Indiana. The line of showers gains some strength as it moves eastward through central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Only about .1″ inch of rain for most areas. The cold front that brings in the showers Thursday will usher in some much cooler air as we head toward the weekend. Could be some frost Friday and Saturday morning. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction