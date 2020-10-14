Wednesday Morning Weather

Indianapolis' continues to add to its historic dry weather milestone. We have now had .18" rain over a 56-day stretch, the longest dry spell on record. Rainfall amounts were light on Monday and our weather will stay active with chances for more rain this week.

After a dry, mild Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees, a cold front will bring our second rainfall of the month on Thursday. This system will have more moisture to work with and rainfall amounts are expected to be under a tenth of a quarter of an inch. Colder air will move in behind the front and temperatures will fall during the day and we'll stay chilly through the weekend.