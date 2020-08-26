Wednesday Evening Weather Weather Posted: Aug 26, 2020 / 07:00 PM EDT / Updated: Aug 26, 2020 / 07:00 PM EDT Hurricane Laura strengthened rapidly from a Tropical Storm Tuesday morning into a Categoy 4 hurricane Thursday. Destruction along the Louisiana Gulf Coast is forecast to be catastrophic late tonight and Thursday Back in Indiana, the actual temperature did not quite reach 90 at the Indy airport. But many areas did see 90 or above. If you factor in the humidity, eveywhere in Indiana it felt like hotter than 90 today. The dew point is in the 70s. A change in the weather conditions Thursday should keep the temperature from hitting 90. Clouds move in tonight and then some scattered showers possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Tonight and early Thursday will be very warm and muggy again. Afternoon showers will be widely scattered. Very warm an humid for two more days before a cold front brings relief this weekend. After the widely scattered showers Thursday afternoon, there will be a break before we see more off and on showers Friday into Saturday. These Friday-Saturday showers will occur when the remnants of Hurricane Laura move through the Ohio River valley. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction