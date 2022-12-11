INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday.

Monday at a glance

Clouds to start the day Monday

Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.

Heavy rain chances by midweek

Wednesday will be a rainy day from the onset as overnight showers & downpours continue into the morning. It will remain a mild and windy one as highs trek into the low 50s. Rain will become less persistent in the afternoon, but the day as a whole will be gray and wet. Peak wind gusts will be in the 30-35mph range. Total precip between 0.25-0.75″ is expected to be widespread.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Thursday will begin gray with showers exiting in the early morning. The day should remain mild even with mostly cloudy conditions. There may be a time that we become mostly sunny as drier air filters in, but this would be brief.

Friday and the weekend we will return to colder weather with highs in the 30s. Some flurries, sleet, or drizzle is expected during the day too. Overcast conditions will make their return on Friday as well.