KOKOMO, In. - Howard County is under a Winter Storm Warning, much like the rest of the state of Indiana. 12"-15"+ of snow is expected in Kokomo by the time this storm is all said and done.

Early Wednesday afternoon, heavy rain changed over to a wintry mix, mainly sleet. Around 1 p.m., the changeover was almost completely snow, and by 2 p.m. snow was falling across the city of Kokomo. Roads and sidewalks quickly became covered as temperatures dropped below freezing.