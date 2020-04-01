We could see warmer temperatures and above average rainfall this month

So far this year Indianapolis has only had two, five days stretches of dry weather, once in February and once in early March. While we are in for streak of dry days, I don’t think we’ll get 5 in a row. Our next chance for rain will arrive late Saturday and continue through Sunday morning. As of now it does not look like this will be a heavy rainfall event and severe storms are not expected. Highs will be near 70 degrees Saturday and about ten degrees cooler on Sunday.

The 30 day outlooks for Indiana are predicting above average temperatures and above average precipitation for Indiana. This is our second fastest warming month and we gain 1 hour and 12 minutes of daylight during the month.

So far this has been a mild Spring.

So far this has been a wet year.

Consecutive dry days have been rare this year.

April temperatures are forecast to be above average.

April precipitation is forecast to be above average.