Sunday was a seasonable day with highs in the low-to-mid 40s across Central Indiana. Indianapolis reached 43° for a high, which is one degree shy of the normal high of 44°. The cloudy skies didn’t change at all either and we finally have some good news when it comes to the sun returning to our skies. This will be the case this week along with a few chances for rain and some snowflakes at times. Temperatures will also rise big time again for the latter portion of the workweek.

Over the last few days, Central Indiana and the Midwest have been in a pattern with multiple waves of energy and precipitation moving through. This will be the case to open the workweek, too. The next wave will move through Indiana on Monday but a majority of our area will miss the rain. For the most part, it will be focused on SW Indiana with perhaps our southern counties receiving rain on Monday. For us around Indianapolis, a few sprinkles are possible but most will remain dry. Highs around the mid-40s will come with a few peeks of sun at times, too!

Another system will come through on Tuesday. What we will need to watch here are the temperatures specifically. Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, lows will approach 32°. With that in mind, if we get to 32° it’s possible some snow could mix in with the rain. This would be the story for Tuesday morning. If any snow occurs, impacts would be minimal but the rain itself will make for a less than ideal Tuesday AM commute. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-40s again with scattered showers behind the wave in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will serve as the “transition” day from the seasonable, rainy pattern with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40°. Starting Thursday, upper-level ridging will take place and lead to well above normal-temperatures for Thursday and Friday. We’re calling for temperatures well into the 50s on both days. 60° is also entirely possible for some hometowns, especially south of Indianapolis. Friday could see a few stray showers but I think most will remain dry.

By next weekend, our next rain chances will likely arrive with an area of Low Pressure. It’s also possible we’ll cool down slightly with it. This will be fine-tuned in the days ahead.