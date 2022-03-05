Follow Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

It looks like we’ll see the warmest air of the year so far on Saturday. We even have the potential to make it to record warmth! High temperatures are forecasted in the low to mid 70s, with a dry start to the day. The current record is 75 degrees, set back in 1983.

The weekend will start mostly dry with periods of plenty of sunshine. Later in the evening on Saturday, isolated rain will kick off the evening before some heavier showers move in.

Heavier showers and thunderstorms pick up for Sunday. Then showers and storms Sunday night into Monday morning may become widespread and more intense. Meanwhile, snow showers will be possible Monday morning for some of our Northern Indiana counties.