We’re off to a frosty start Wednesday morning with temperatures that have fallen to the teens and lower 20s. If you parked outside, you may need to allow for a few extra minutes to scrape some frost away from your windshield. Winds shift out of the southwest this morning and high pressure overhead is will keep our skies mostly clear today. This will allow temperatures to rebound to more seasonal levels this afternoon.

We won’t turn as cold tonight, clouds will increase this evening but we remain dry. Much of Thursday is looking pretty decent. We won’t have as much sunshine but temperatures will be milder. However, it will turn rather windy. Gusts up to 30 mph are expected during the afternoon as temperatures rise to near 60 degrees.

Rain moves in late Thursday afternoon. They’ll start off spotty during the late afternoon but turn more scattered across the state into the evening. The biggest wave of rain will come overnight into Friday morning, before then easing into early Friday afternoon. Overall rainfall totals up to a half inch are possible with this system.

Unfortunately, Friday won’t only be wet for St. Patrick’s Day, it will also be windy and temperatures will be falling. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible during the morning and temperatures will start near 50° but will drop to the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon.

It’s back to a colder pattern for the weekend. Spring officially starts Monday but temperatures will remain below average.