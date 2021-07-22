Warming up with a chance for rain this weekend

High pressure will keep the air stagnant at the surface. Smoke from the wildfires raging over the western states has been streamed into central Indiana by the jet stream — a fast-flowing river of air in the upper atmosphere. The smoke is causing hazy skies and orange sunsets.

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday. This will bring in warmer air and our rain chances will rise. Expect a high temperature in the 80s Friday with higher humidity. Highs will be near 90 degrees through the weekend and into most of next week. South of the warm front, we’ll have a daily chance for rain in central Indiana that will start Friday and continue through next week.

|We have had almost 14 inches of rain this summer.

We have had 5, 90 degree days this summer.

We have had 19 wet weekends this year.

Highs will be above average through early next week.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain through early next week.