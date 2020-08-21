Warming up with a chance for rain for Indy 500 weekend

In a typical August we see five 90-degree days, but so far this month we have avoided the intense heat that is common for this time of year. So far, August has been a mild month with temperatures running two degrees below average. A large dome of hot air that has been parked out west this week will move east and change our weather pattern. After a mild start to the week, and to the month, a warm up is on the way for the weekend. Along with the warmer temperatures we’ll see higher humidity this Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will also be possible this weekend. The best chance for rain will come late in the day and neither day looks like a washout. Rainfall amounts will be light as less than a half inch of rain is likely. As of now, conditions look favorable for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Also, we are tracking Tropical Storm Laura. This weekend the storm will roar across Puerto Rico, Santo Domingo and Cuba before moving in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is likely as a category one hurricane along the central gulf coast by midweek.

So far this has been a mild month.

We have not hit 90 degree so far this month.

Wet weekends have been very common this year.

We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for rain Sunday afternoon.

Another heatwave moves in next week.

Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the western Atlantic.

Laura will become a hurricane before threatening the gulf coast next week.