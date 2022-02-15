Ready for milder temperatures? You’re definitely going to notice the warmup over these next couple afternoon. Temperatures out the door Tuesday morning are in the teens and lower 20s. So, kids at the bus stop still need the winter layers. You can leave all the rain gear at home today though. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, although there will still be some clouds mixed in as well.

Temperatures will rise quickly to the mid 40s this afternoon on breezy southeast winds.

This evening is looking great, especially considering it’s mid-February. While winds will continue to pickup, temperatures will still remain mild. By 10 O’clock, temperatures will have only fallen to the low 40s. We’ll stay steady in the low 40s and upper 30s into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be the warmest of the week but the day does come with more cloud cover, gusty winds and rain by the late afternoon. Temperatures will surge to the upper 50s on gusty southwest winds. Wind gusts near 45 mph will be possible, so be sure have any outdoor loose items secured.

Unfortunately, the warmup doesn’t last long. A very messy system is headed our way. We’re tracking heavy rain, falling temperatures and a change over to wintry precipitation by Thursday afternoon. A flood watch has already been issued for the area that will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

We start to see rain arriving in central Indiana by Wednesday evening. These showers will be scattered in nature but will be increasing in coverage across the area through the night. By early Thursday morning, heavy rainfall is likely, it will be windy and temperatures will be falling.

The wet weather sticks with us through the day on Thursday and as colder air mixes in aloft, a lot of this precipitation could change over to a wintry mix during the afternoon hours. In addition, some locations could even see accumulating snowfall, particularly in our north and northwestern counties. It’s still early to determine how much snow we will see but regardless, the concern for slick road conditions developing Thursday and early Friday will be top of mind. Stay tuned!!