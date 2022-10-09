INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!

Monday at a glance

Monday weather planner

Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning

After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre Haute fell into the upper 20s, while Indianapolis hit 34 degrees.

Sunday morning low temperatures

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

Warm air advection at work!



We're pulling in warm air out from the west. This will help move our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s to start the week! #INwx pic.twitter.com/bmIy4PGeYU — Alyssa Andrews (@IndyMeteorology) October 9, 2022

Dry skies continue

More sunshine is expected once again for our Monday! It will take us well into the middle of this upcoming week to get some measurable rainfall returning back to Indianapolis. Enjoy the dry, but cooler air!

Warm air advection at work

We’re pulling in warm air out from the west. This will help move our high temperatures into the low to mid 70s to start the week. That’s warm air advection at work!

Warm air advection

Indianapolis 7 day forecast

Indianapolis 7 day forecast