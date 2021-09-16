Warming up for the final weekend of Fall

After a warm start to the week with highs in the upper 80s, highs were in the 70s Wednesday. Another warmup begins Thursday and highs will be back in the upper 80s for the weekend. We’ll have a slight chance for a scattered showers this weekend but expect mainly dry conditions.

We’ll have a better chance for rain next week with a daily chance for rain Monday through Wednesday.

This is the final weekend of Summer as fall begins Wednesday. The sun’s most direct rays will be along the equator. and that means we’ll see daylight hours grow shorter and nights grow longer. The average temperatures will continue to fall and so will our risk for strong to severe storms.

We have had 15 completely dry weekends this year.

Temperatures will stay above average this weekend.

