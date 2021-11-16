Warming up, briefly; timing next rain chances

We’re off to another cold start across central Indiana. However, we’re in for a fantastic afternoon. If you’re looking for a good day to rake up leaves in your yard, or just go for a walk, this is your day! Clouds will break for afternoon sunshine and temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 50s.

We stay dry and pleasant through the evening. Clouds will start to increase again and winds pickup with warm front that will pass tonight. Instead of temperatures that continue to fall through the overnight hours, we will hit our coolest temperatures ~9 o’clock and then they will start to rise again. By early Wednesday morning, temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be an even warmer day than Tuesday. However, it will also be cloudier, windier and come with rain. Winds will be gusting at 30+ mph at times. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 50s but rain coverage will be increasing.

Widely scattered showers develop during the afternoon with most of the rain arriving ahead of our next cold front passing Wednesday night. You can leave the rain gear at home today but have it handy for Wednesday. After the front passes, temperatures will quickly drop and afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s as we close the week.