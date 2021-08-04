Warming trend underway

Another great day ahead! It’s another comfortably cool start to this Wednesday morning with temperatures that have fallen to the low 50s in many locations. Kids heading to the bus stop will need a light jacket. A warming trend is underway but temperatures this afternoon will still remain slightly below average.

If you’re heading out to Colts Training Camp this morning, it’s going to be fantastic weather for it. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by the time practice starts at 10 AM.

The Indiana State Fair reopens today. There will be more clouds around this afternoon but we’ll remain dry and temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday. Josh Turner takes the free stage at the fair tonight starting at 7:30 PM.

The heat and humidity really crank up as we head into the weekend as temperatures rise back to the 90s. Enjoy the mild conditions while we have them, Feels Like temperatures will be near 100° by late in the weekend and early next week.