Warming trend into mid-week, rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies this afternoon with temperatures rising into the 50s. We stay quiet for a few days with a warming trend into Thursday before temperatures tumble for the weekend.

Today, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s and mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be above average again with temperatures topping off in the middle and upper 50s. A few clouds will be around. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday we will introduce a spotty shower chance with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday will feature a cold front so we will start off the day with temperatures in the 60s and tumbling temperatures behind it. Scattered showers will also be around during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Friday into the weekend will feature seasonal temperatures with spotty rain chances.