INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day with temperatures below average this afternoon. Temperatures will increase as the week goes on with storm chances possible by Friday afternoon.

Chilly, mostly dry Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40s, below average for this time of year. A few light showers are possible this afternoon but I expect mostly dry conditions throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows will once again drop into the lower 30s.

Some showers Wednesday, a quiet Thursday

A front will bring us afternoon shower chances on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 50s. This front will bring in colder temperatures for the overnight hours, dropping temperatures into the middle 20s! Thursday will be the best day of the week with temperatures in the middle 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Severe storms in Indiana possible Friday

By Friday, a storm system will sweep across the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60s. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a concern for strong to severe storms Friday evening. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

